Hawaii’s Chan Kim gets PGA Tour card

  • By Star-Advertiser staff and news reports
  • Today
  • Updated 11:46 pm
BOISE, Idaho >> Chan Kim, who won the 2006 HHSAA championship while at Kaimuki, earned his PGA Tour card on Sunday.

Kim, who played at Arizona State, has eight wins on the Japan Golf Tour. Now he has back-to-back titles on the Korn Ferry Tour, and he already is assured of a PGA Tour card for 2024.

He is the 12th player to win back-to-back events on the Korn Ferry Tour and first since Mito Pereira in 2001.

“This is what I came here to do,” Kim told PGAtour.com. “That was my goal from the beginning of the year. I took the risk of coming over here to play instead of just playing in Japan.”

Fan, Nam start strong in LPGA qualifying

Hawaii’s Brittany Fan and Malia Nam had the best starts among eight local girls in the first stage of LPGA qualifying at Rancho Mirage, Calif., on Monday.

Fan and Nam each shot a 71 on the Dinah Shore course to sit in a tie for 53rd.

Marissa Chow (T119) shot a 73, Claire Choi and Mari Chun (T149) shot 74, Allysha Mae Mateo (T180) shot a 75, Kalea Heu (T223) carded a 76 and Esther Kang (T298) had an 81.

The tournament runs until Thursday. The top 95 finishers advance to stage II.

Amateurs Anna Morgan and Jensen Castle lead the tournament with a 66.

