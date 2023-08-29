comscore Arizona State defends timing on announcement of football’s bowl ban | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Sports Breaking | Top News

Arizona State defends timing on announcement of football’s bowl ban

  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now

TEMPE, Ariz. >> Arizona State announced a self-imposed bowl ban over the weekend for alleged infractions under previous football coach Herm Edwards.

The school defended the ban today after taking criticism for the timing of the decision.

The Sun Devils issued a statement highlighting five factors that went into the decision to announce the ban on Sunday, saying it would “help pave the way for program stability and greater clarity going forward.”

The statement noted the similarities between Arizona State’s case and that of Tennessee, which was wrapped up by the NCAA Committee on Infractions on July 14.

The NCAA committee imposed an enhanced financial penalty of $8 million on Tennessee in lieu of a postseason ban. It also required multiple recruiting penalties, including a loss of 28 scholarships and a 40-week reduction of unofficial visits.

Arizona State said it believed recruiting penalties like those imposed on Tennessee would seriously impair first-year coach Kenny Dillingham’s ability to rebuild the program.

The school also noted the deadline for undergraduate student-athletes to enter the transfer portal was in April 2023, which would have precluded football players from leaving the program in the summer or fall.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Typhoon Saola strengthens as it passes Taiwan on its way to China

Click here to view ongoing news coverage of the Maui wildfires. Sign up for our free e-newsletter to get the latest news delivered to your inbox. Download the Honolulu Star-Advertiser mobile app to stay on top of breaking news coverage.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up