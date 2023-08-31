Hawaii women’s volleyball team defeats Southern California

Caylen Alexander put down the final point and the Hawaii women’s volleyball team survived after losing a two-set lead to defeat Southern California 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 17-25, 17-15 tonight.

A stunned SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 4,058 watched Hawaii (3-1) avoid suffering a reverse sweep one year after the Rainbow Wahine did it to the Trojans to jumpstart the season after a 2-5 start.

Hawaii enjoyed a huge advantage at the service line with 10 aces and seven service errors. USC had four aces and 19 service errors.

Amber Igiede, who came up with two huge blocks late in the fifth set, including one on match point for USC, led Hawaii with 16 kills and eight blocks.

Alexander finished with 13 kills, nine digs and a career-high five aces and setter Kate Lang had 44 assists, nine digs and three aces.

The two teams will play again Saturday at 7 p.m.