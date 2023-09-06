Jova continues to gain strength after becoming a hurricane in East Pacific

Jova reached hurricane strength Tuesday night in the East Pacific and continues to intensify today as it holds to a west-northwest track.

At around 5 a.m. Hawaii time Hurricane Jova was located about 600 miles south of the southern tip of Baja California packing maximum sustained winds of 105 mph with higher gusts and moving west-northwest at 13 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center in Miami.

Weather officials expect Jova to continue on its current trajectory through late this week and continue strengthening over the next day or so, likely becoming a major hurricane tonight.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 10 miles from Jova’s center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles.