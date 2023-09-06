Luna Strong campaign to raise funds to aid Lahainaluna athletes, coaches

Lahainaluna student-athletes and coaches who lost their homes in the Aug. 8 wildfires will receive $325,000 and hundreds of thousands more in goods and services as the launch of a “Luna Strong” fundraising campaign organized by the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawaii was announced today.

Funds will be used to replace sports equipment and supplies lost by around 450 of Lahainaluna’s estimated 500 athletes whose homes were destroyed in the fires, and to support 40 Lahainaluna coaches who also lost their homes, according to a news release from DACH.

Also, with Hawaiian Airlines, Pagoda Hotel, Enterprise Rent a Car, and Zippy’s as sponsors, the campaign plans to cover the state tournament airline, hotel, ground transportation, and meal costs for all Lahainaluna state tournament teams in the 2023-’24 school year.

“So many have already stepped up in support of those in need on Maui to provide basic goods and services,” DACH president Keith Amemiya said. “So we’re hoping that the Luna Strong funds will allow the Luna student-athletes and coaches to resume pursuing their passions and to bring at least some sense of normalcy and optimism to them and the rest of the Lahaina community.”

The campaign will also facilitate sale of “Luna Strong” T-shirts, with proceeds benefiting the school’s athletes and coaches.

In addition to those mentioned above, these donations launched the campaign:

Hawaii Community Foundation’s Maui Strong Fund ($100,000), Oahu Interscholastic Association ($75,000), Central Pacific Bank Foundation ($50,000), Bank of Hawaii ($35,000), American Savings Bank ($25,000), First Hawaiian Bank ($25,000), Hawaii Pacific Health ($5,000), Marcus Mariota (cleats for all football players, shoes for all football coaches, $10,000 to the Luna football program), Nike/’Iolani Classic (shoes and supplies/equipment for all basketball players), Shane Victorino (cleats and other supplies/equipment for all baseball and softball players), Mark Rolfing (equipment/supplies for all golfers), Young Brothers (four shipping containers to store athletic equipment/supplies).

Donations to the Luna Strong Fund by other companies and the public are encouraged and can be made online at downtownathleticclubhawaii.org or by check payable to DACH – Luna Strong Fund and mailed to P.O. Box 3590, Honolulu, HI 96811.

For more information on DACH and the Luna Strong Fund, go to downtownathleticclubhawaii.org.