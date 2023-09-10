UCLA defeats Hawaii, closes out perfect Outrigger Volleyball Challenge

Grayce Olson hit .364 with a team-high 16 kills and UCLA closed out a perfect Outrigger Volleyball Challenge with a 23-25, 25-15, 25-23, 25-22 win over Hawaii this evening.

Iman Indiaye and Cheridyn Leverette added 13 kills apiece for the Bruins (7-1), who took advantage of 29 hitting errors by Hawaii (5-3).

A SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center crowd of 5,712 watched UCLA finish the fourth set on an 8-3 run to close out the match.

Riley Wagoner, who surpassed 800 career kills in the match, finished with a match-high 17 and six digs and Caylen Alexander chip in 15 kills and 11 digs.

Amber Igiede had 12 kills, seven digs and five blocks but hit .143 as UCLA’s block keyed on UH’s middles.

Hawaii will hit the road for the first time this season playing in the Fight in the Fort tournament in Fort Worth, Texas, beginning Thursday against host TCU.