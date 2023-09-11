Amemiya to lead Green’s sports task force

Keith Amemiya, former Honolulu mayoral candidate and prior head of the Hawai‘i High School Athletic Association, has been appointed by Gov. Josh Green as chair of Green’s Sports Task Force.

The task force is part of the state Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism and DBEDT director James Kunane Tokioka said in a statement today, “I look forward to working with Keith as he leads efforts to develop sports strategies that provide opportunities for the state. The Governor’s Sports Task Force will assist with identifying areas within the sports segment that will have positive impacts to our communities and economy.”

Amemiya currently serves as senior vice president of community relations at Central Pacific Bank and as president of the Downtown Athletic Club of Hawai‘i.

He previously has been a member of the Honolulu Police Commission, Hawai‘i Board of Education and Aloha Stadium Authority Board.

Green’s office said that Amemiya more recently has been leading a fundraising campaign to help Lahainaluna High School’s 450 athletes and 50 coaches displaced by the Lahaina fire, some of whom lost homes.

Funds will replace sports equipment and other supplies destroyed in homes and cover travel costs for Lahainaluna teams for tournaments this school year.