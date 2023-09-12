U.S. Rep. Tokuda requests moment of silence for Maui on House floor

U.S. Rep. Jill Tokuda today, along with fellow U.S. Rep. Ed Case, stood on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives and asked for a moment of silence “so that we may lift up and honor our Maui ohana as they grieve, as they recover and as they rebuild.”

Tokuda asked to be joined by other representatives with connections to Maui and thanked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, and other House colleagues across the political aisle for touring the devastation in Lahaina and offering their support.

Tokuda then said the deadliest U.S. wildfire in over a century has left survivors feeling “justifiable anger and frustration that they are even in this situation. And we feel an overwhelming sense of urgency to provide the help, the support and, yes, the answers that they so desperately need.

“This is a national disaster that will require a national whole of government response,” Tokuda said. “Our strong support of our Maui ohana will send a clear message to every American that no matter where you live in this great country you will not be left behind. … The asks we will make will not be insignificant and the support we need will span generations. But today I simply ask for your humanity. Hawaii has so often shared its aloha, its people whatever we can give with the world. Now our people need your kokua, your help. We have been tested. But we are not broken. We will rise again. And we will be stronger than before.

“I’ve said this once and I’ll say this again: If there’s anything you can always count, on it’s that aloha always wins.”