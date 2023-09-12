comscore A grilled vegetarian salad | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
A grilled vegetarian salad

Perfect for simple summer grilling, this vegetarian salad makes a great weeknight meal or easy-to-transport picnic fare. Grilled tofu and zucchini pick up smoky notes and light char from the grill in just 10 minutes. They’re dressed in a rich and tangy lemon-miso vinaigrette that does double duty as basting sauce and dressing. The grilled salad is brightened by a final shower of fragrant herbs, plus a raw snap pea topping that adds fresh, crisp bites. Leftovers turn into a fantastic pasta salad the next day; simply toss with cooked short pasta and finish with more olive oil and grated Parmesan.

Grilled Tofu Salad

Ingredients:

Neutral oil, for greasing grates

• 2 tablespoons lemon juice

• 2 tablespoons white miso

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• 6 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

Kosher salt (such as Diamond Crystal) and black pepper

• 4 slices sourdough or country bread

• 1 pound firm tofu, drained, patted dry and sliced crosswise into 4 (1-inch-thick) slices

• 1 pound (2 medium) zucchini, quartered lengthwise

• 4 ounces snap peas, thinly sliced on the bias (1 1/4 packed cups)

• 1/2 cup mixed chopped herbs (such as parsley, dill, chives and scallions)

Parmesan (optional), for garnish

Directions:

Heat grill to medium and grease grates with neutral oil. In a small bowl, combine the lemon juice, miso, garlic and 2 tablespoons of water and whisk, mashing the miso until it dissolves. While whisking constantly, slowly drizzle in 1/4 cup of the olive oil; season with salt and pepper.

Brush both sides of the bread with the remaining 2 tablespoons olive oil. Season tofu and zucchini with salt and pepper, then brush 1/4 cup of the lemon-miso dressing evenly all over both. Grill, turning occasionally, until bread is toasted, tofu is nicely charred and zucchini is tender, about 5 minutes for the bread and 8 minutes for the tofu and zucchini.

Transfer the tofu and zucchini to a cutting board; slice the tofu crosswise 1-inch-thick and chop the zucchini into 1-inch pieces.

Arrange the grilled tofu and zucchini on a large serving platter and drizzle over 2 tablespoons of the dressing. Add snap peas and herbs to the remaining dressing and toss to evenly coat. Scatter the mixture all over the salad and shave some cheese on top, if using. Serve with grilled bread on the side.

Total time: 40 minutes, serves 4.

