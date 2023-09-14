Hawaii opens volleyball tournament in Texas with loss to TCU

A career-high night for Caylen Alexander wasn’t enough for the Hawaii women’s volleyball team in a 25-27, 27-25, 25-15, 25-20 loss to TCU today to open the Fight in the Fort Tournament in Forth Worth, Texas.

Melanie Parra’s back-row kill for her 27th of the match ended it for the Horned Frogs (5-4), who have won five of six after starting their season 0-3.

Alexander’s 21 kills were her most ever as a Rainbow Wahine. She had seven of those in the first set that saw Hawaii lose a 22-17 lead and face set point before rallying for the last three.

UH held a 24-20 lead in the second set but couldn’t close it out as TCU survived four match points to even the match.

It was all TCU the rest of the way as the Horned Frogs had 13 of their 16 total blocks in the final two sets.

Senior Kendra Ham made her first start of the season, replacing freshman Tali Hakas, and finished with a career-high eight kills and 13 digs.

Setter Kate Lang had a match-high 49 assists and eight digs and middle Amber Igiede hit .393 with 14 kills and two blocks.

Hawaii will continue the tournament on Friday against Western Carolina at 9 a.m. Hawaii time.