MPD identifies 2 Lahaina fatalities; releases list of 31 unaccounted for people

Maui police today released the names of two more people who died in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, as well as an updated “unaccounted for” list that now stands at 31.
The latest identifications come on the same day that Maui police and other officials announced that the official confirmed death toll has been lowered to “at least” 97, down from the estimated 115 toll which had stood since Aug. 21.
The two Lahaina residents identified today after their families were notified were Marilou Dias, 60, and June Anbe, 78.
Of the 97 known fatalities, 65 have been publicly identified after next-of-kin notification, while nine others have been identified but their families have not located or notified, Maui police said today.
Separately, Maui County also released the latest FBI-MPD list of those still unaccounted for since Aug. 8.
Today’s unaccounted for list is the fourth that the FBI and MPD have released since Aug. 24, and it has the names of 31 people for whom a formal missing persons report has been filed. Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have an MPD missing persons report will be included on the list of unaccounted for.
“The FBI and MPD continue to review and vet any new incoming reports of the unaccounted for,” county officials said in a news release.
On Sept. 8, the FBI-MPD list included 66 names. The FBI was able to resolve 36 of the 66 individuals as either confirmed deceased or safe and removed them from the list, officials said. “Currently, only one new individual has been added to this list as unaccounted for,” since last week, officials said.
MPD also said today that 80 people who were considered possibly unaccounted for last week “have all been vetted and were either found and/or found to be unsubstantiated.”
Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.
Today’s FBI-MPD list of 31 unaccounted for people is below with a reference ID number. A “(M)” next to the name indicates that the person is known to be a minor.
Reference No., Name
3109 Artur Babkov
173 Angelica Baclig
214 Luz Bernabe
1949 Akili Bryant
322 Ediomede Pavin, aka Eddie Castillo
372 Lydia Coloma
381 Allen Constantino
532 Jean (Jeanne) Eliason
3108 Raymond Hamilton
863 Morris Kaita
3457 Richard Kam
2526 Samuel (aka Sam) Kang
898 Paul Kaspryzycki
1083 Michael Mahnensmith
1181 Michael Misaka
215 Michael Morinho
1290 Matsuyuki (aka, Matsu) Osato
2478 Robert Howe Owens III
644 Junmark Quijano
1421 Alfred (aka, Alfie) Rawlings
1429 Victoria Recolizado
1428 Justin Oliver Recolizado (M)
2173 Dale Richter (or Ritcher)
1598 Leslie Smith
2278 Elmer Lee Stevens
1711 Terri Thomas
192 Revelina Baybayan Tomboc
3466 Franklin Trejos
1784 Linda Vaikeli
1829 Adela Villegas
1830 Joel Villegas
