MPD identifies 2 Lahaina fatalities; releases list of 31 unaccounted for people

Maui police today released the names of two more people who died in the Aug. 8 Lahaina wildfire, as well as an updated “unaccounted for” list that now stands at 31.

The latest identifications come on the same day that Maui police and other officials announced that the official confirmed death toll has been lowered to “at least” 97, down from the estimated 115 toll which had stood since Aug. 21.

The two Lahaina residents identified today after their families were notified were Marilou Dias, 60, and June Anbe, 78.

Of the 97 known fatalities, 65 have been publicly identified after next-of-kin notification, while nine others have been identified but their families have not located or notified, Maui police said today.

Separately, Maui County also released the latest FBI-MPD list of those still unaccounted for since Aug. 8.

Today’s unaccounted for list is the fourth that the FBI and MPD have released since Aug. 24, and it has the names of 31 people for whom a formal missing persons report has been filed. Maui police Chief John Pelletier has said only those people who have an MPD missing persons report will be included on the list of unaccounted for.

“The FBI and MPD continue to review and vet any new incoming reports of the unaccounted for,” county officials said in a news release.

On Sept. 8, the FBI-MPD list included 66 names. The FBI was able to resolve 36 of the 66 individuals as either confirmed deceased or safe and removed them from the list, officials said. “Currently, only one new individual has been added to this list as unaccounted for,” since last week, officials said.

MPD also said today that 80 people who were considered possibly unaccounted for last week “have all been vetted and were either found and/or found to be unsubstantiated.”

Maui police says anyone with information that can help in finding unaccounted people should contact the FBI at 808-566-4300 or at www.fbi.gov/MauiFires.

Today’s FBI-MPD list of 31 unaccounted for people is below with a reference ID number. A “(M)” next to the name indicates that the person is known to be a minor.

Reference No., Name

3109 Artur Babkov

173 Angelica Baclig

214 Luz Bernabe

1949 Akili Bryant

322 Ediomede Pavin, aka Eddie Castillo

372 Lydia Coloma

381 Allen Constantino

532 Jean (Jeanne) Eliason

3108 Raymond Hamilton

863 Morris Kaita

3457 Richard Kam

2526 Samuel (aka Sam) Kang

898 Paul Kaspryzycki

1083 Michael Mahnensmith

1181 Michael Misaka

215 Michael Morinho

1290 Matsuyuki (aka, Matsu) Osato

2478 Robert Howe Owens III

644 Junmark Quijano

1421 Alfred (aka, Alfie) Rawlings

1429 Victoria Recolizado

1428 Justin Oliver Recolizado (M)

2173 Dale Richter (or Ritcher)

1598 Leslie Smith

2278 Elmer Lee Stevens

1711 Terri Thomas

192 Revelina Baybayan Tomboc

3466 Franklin Trejos

1784 Linda Vaikeli

1829 Adela Villegas

1830 Joel Villegas