Maui police release names of 2 fire victims; death toll remains 97

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 2:02 pm
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 21 Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass Road last month.

    ASSOCIATED PRESS / AUG. 21

    Crosses honoring victims killed in a recent wildfire are posted along the Lahaina Bypass Road last month.

Maui police today released the names of two additional people who were among the 97 confirmed fatalities from the Aug. 8 wildfire.

The two Lahaina residents were Michael Gordon, 68, and Carole Hartley, 60.

On Friday, Maui police Chief John Pelletier announced that the confirmed death toll has been reduced to 97 from the 115 count that had stood since Aug. 21.

Of those 97 confirmed deaths, 67 have been publicly identified after their next of kin were notified, and seven have been identified but their families have not been located or notified, police said today.

In addition to the revised death toll, Maui police on Friday also released the names of 31 people on the joint FBI-MPD “unaccounted for” list. The list only includes those people whose loved ones have filed a formal missing persons report with MPD. Pelletier has said MPD will not look for anyone without a missing persons report.

