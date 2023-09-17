Hit-and-run driver and 3 others hurt in Waialua crash

Four people were injured in a hit-and-run collision Saturday night involving two vehicles and a motorcyclist in the Waialua area, according to Honolulu police.
At about 7:50 p.m. Saturday, a 21-year-old man driving a vehicle was traveling southbound on Kaukonahua Road then collided with an 18-year-old woman riding a motorcycle. The man fled northbound on Kaukonahua Road, attempting to overtake southbound traffic when he crashed his car into a 20-year-old man’s vehicle and then into the guardrail.
The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services transported the 18-year-old woman, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, to an area hospital in critical condition.
The 21-year-old man and the 20-year-old man along with his 23-year-old female passenger were all transported to the hospital in serious condition.
Police said speed appears to be a contributing factor at this time to the collision. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were contributing factors.
