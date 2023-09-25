Vital Statistics: Sept. 15-21, 2023

Marriage licenses and birth certificates
Each week, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser publishes Oahu statistics for marriage licenses and birth certificates filed with the state Department of Health’s Vital Statistics System.
MARRIAGES
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 15-21
>> Nicole Parissa Aliloupour and Matthew Tyler Booth Nezamabadi
>> Fook Tean Ang and Suh Teng Tan
>> Justin Cobe Asuncion and Kaydee Kahealani Castillo
>> Andre Tatemura Auelua and Melinda Estrada Geslani
>> Briana Isabel Ballard and Ivan Cardenas
>> Marizor Bernardo Basilio and Cody Kekoa Kenso Judd
>> Sidney Harrison Brown Jr. and Ramona Ng Ai
>> Jesse Bustamante and Leticia Martinez
>> Sharleen Jaynae Cruz and Leonard George Mattis Jr.
>> Joshua Derrick Durossette and Candyce Jo Parent
>> Sean Christopher Engie and Yong Eun Lee
>> Michiel Farkouh and Jonathan Bryan Cain
>> Emily Ann Favier and Austin Mathew Watkins
>> Jordan Scott Fields and Katelyn Reed Skaggs
>> April Figueroa and Jeffrey Arlington Plackett
>> Sivashoban Gandham and Mirian Espitia Mendoza
>> Eric Michael Gaskins and Jennifer Jill DeWitt
>> Eduardo David Godienz and Louis Alexander Bustamante
>> Breeana Renee Haber and Patrick Chenglian Han
>> Robyn Hasan and Ronald Douglas Simpson II
>> Rebbeka Renae Jenkins and Benny Dejesus Jr.
>> Jennifer Ailene Jones and Troy Anthony Johnstone
>> Faye Woods Kawamata and Stanford Dean Lopes
>> Elizabeth Anne Kocevar and Max Von Korzec
>> Clifford Jeremiah Lopes III and Tiffany Nicole Mariko Ikegami
>> Max Stanley Makin and Kaitlin Michelle Cardinal
>> Angela-Alexandra Marinica and Marcel Maurice Bratter
>> Ashlynne Cherise McNeil and Lorenzo Grant Jr.
>> Zachary Kenneth Melnychuk and Danica Lauren Carter
>> Ikue Nagayama and Akiya Sakatani
>> Thomas Norris and Kirsty-Marie John
>> David Bryan Nunez and Felicity Ann Mack-Carlo
>> Kai-Oliver Okuniek and Silvana Schmitz
>> Judy Sugaluapea Pierce and Timothy Caleb Dewsnup
>> Jeremy Mark Reed and Alexandria Rodriguez
>> Ashley Blue-Jean Roy and Eric Gunder Enger
>> Daniela Salcido-De-Santiago and Aaron Nieves Lopez
>> Sibley Andrew Ada Santos and Ezra Del Yumul
>> Jonathan Christopher Shantay Scott and Linda Nicole Randolph
>> Zachary Albert Skorupka and Sloane Buffington O’Donnell
>> Brandon Isaia Kuahiwiokaala Souza and Amber Emiko Ichinose
>> Jason Edward Tannahill and Priscilla Adele Kaiulani Lacerdo
>> Eric James Turner and Angelica Marie Warren
>> Matthew Robert Van Meeteren and Dahee Lee
>> Ethan Nathaniel Venable and Janell Taeko Sanders
>> Racquel Ventura and Jacob John Lokahi Carreira
>> Cristhian Andres Ysea and Maria Alejandra Marquez
>> Bonan Zhao and Xinxin Zhang
BIRTHS
Filed on Oahu, Sept. 15-21
>> Everly Quinn Aczon
>> Quinn Mayumi Araki Bautista
>> Ellis Zayn Cabiles Baxa
>> Koda Kai Brooks
>> Aubrey Jae Wyatt Butcher
>> Riley Akiko Checotah-Izumi
>> Khai Luke Clanton Flores
>> Hayden Wade Echols
>> Haven Stone-Kalei Edlund
>> Callum Wade Finnerty
>> Kalaikawana‘aoikekai Apa Frizzell
>> Callum Reimer Haines
>> Jahseh Alfredo Haros
>> Vaughn Rhys Haynie
>> Royalty Hokulani Hiram
>> Rumi Saakin Yong-Meng Micah Islam
>> Lucia Hula O Ka Mahina A Me Ke Kai Antonia Juarez
>> Jack Weston Lahrs
>> Irene Jane Lam
>> Kalehua-Ann Tamiya Lehano- Iosefa
>> Claire He Li
>> Novia Josie Mazzola
>> Jaslyn Nala Mitchell
>> Azad Morze Zaytoun Mizubi
>> Taytum Kealohapau‘olenaahi‘ena‘enaokalani Mohika
>> Anastasia Jaclyn Moshier
>> Alia Rose Pace
>> Kove Pe‘elua Kolo‘ia‘ao Keawe’ikekahiali’iokamoku Keali‘ihelekuau Makaweliweli Kaopuiki Pontes-Borje
>> Éomer Ash Reardon
>> Brody-Max Kanaka mana o ka ikaika a me ka pomaika‘i ibon Siababa
>> Richard Ward Strom III
>> ‘Ofa Ki Laie Tonga
>> Dakila Rey Miguel Vreeken
>> Ary Makena Cadiz Yuen
>> Alwyn Zhu
>> Sawyer Thomas Zittercob
