An easy, pan-cooked meal

A marinade based on salt, sugar, ground coriander and various red-pepper powders infuses these easily pan-cooked chops. Double or triple the marinade for use on any fish, fowl, meat or vegetables (eggplant is especially nice). These chops can also be prepared on the grill. They cook quickly – 2 minutes on each side – over medium-high heat. Take care, though: Loin chops are quite lean and become tough and dry when cooked over high heat.

Paprika-Rubbed Pork Chops

Ingredients for the marinade:

• 1 tablespoon kosher salt

• 1 tablespoon pimentón de la Vera or smoked paprika, plus more for dusting

• 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

• 1/3 teaspoon ground coriander

• A small pinch of ground cayenne

Ingredients for the chops:

• 6 boneless pork chops, cut 3/4-inch thick (about 2 pounds)

• Olive oil, for drizzling and searing

• Lime wedges, for serving

Directions:

Make the marinade: In a small bowl, stir together kosher salt, pimentón, sugar, coriander and cayenne.

Prepare the chops: Carefully sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon marinade over the surface of each chop. Repeat on the other side of the chops. Drizzle a little olive oil over each chop, and rub into the meat on both sides. Refrigerate for at least 1 hour or up to 2 days.

Just before cooking, bring chops to room temperature. In an oil-filmed cast-iron pan over medium-high heat, and working in batches to avoid crowding the pan, cook just until chops are lightly browned and firm to the touch, for about 2 minutes per side. Transfer to a serving platter and dust with more pimentón. Serve with lime wedges.

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes, serves 6.