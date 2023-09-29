comscore Angels star Shohei Ohtani finishes with the best-selling jersey in MLB | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Angels star Shohei Ohtani finishes with the best-selling jersey in MLB

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • ASSOCIATED PRESS A fan poses for photos with a display showing the image of Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani before the team’s baseball game against the Texas Rangers on Wednesday, in Anaheim, Calif.

  • ASSOCIATED PRESS Los Angeles Angels’ Shohei Ohtani sits in the dugout during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Sept. 17, in Anaheim, Calif.

NEW YORK >> Shohei Ohtani’s soaring popularity was even more evident when it came to jersey sales.

Ohtani had the best-selling jersey in Major League Baseball this season, the first time a Japanese player finished in the top spot. The league and the Players Association released its top-20 list today, with rankings based on sales of Nike jerseys since Opening Day on MLBShop.com.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-way star beat out Atlanta’s Ronald Acuña Jr., Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees, San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. and Mookie Betts of the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Houston’s Jose Altuve, Seattle’s Julio Rodríguez, Atlanta’s Matt Olson, Houston’s Alex Bregman and Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels rounded out the top 10. Trout has finished in the top 10 every year since his rookie season in 2012.

Ohtani finished in the top 10 twice before (2018, 2021), but hadn’t come close to being No. 1.

He’s the favorite to earn American League MVP honors after hitting .304, with 44 homers, 95 RBIs, eight triples and 20 steals. The right-hander also went 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.

A pending free agent, Ohtani had elbow surgery last week and was shut down for much of the season’s final month because of an oblique injury.

Ohtani and nine others in the top 20 were born outside of the United States. They represent Canada, Curaçao, the Dominican Republic, Japan, Puerto Rico and Venezuela.

