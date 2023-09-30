Rainbow Wahine volleyball team sweeps UC San Diego

Hawaii senior middle Kennedi Evans put down a career-high 13 kills and hit .522 to help the Rainbow Wahine bounce back from Friday’s Long Beach State loss with a 25-18, 25-16, 25-17 sweep of UC San Diego tonight in La Jolla, Calif.

Amber Igiede added 10 kills as UH dominated in the middle to improve to 10-5 overall and 3-1 in Big West Conference play.

Junior Paula Guersching, who earned her first start after putting down six kills in the third set of Friday’s sweep at the hands of the Beach, had seven kills and a career-high five aces and Riley Wagoner added seven kills with a .375 hitting percentage while leading the team with 11 digs.

UH hit .388 as a team and had seven aces with five blocks.

Hawaii will return home for its next two matches against Cal State Fullerton on Friday and UC Irvine next Saturday.