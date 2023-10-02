Shark encounter closes Maui beaches

Shark warning signs were posted from Ho’okipa Beach Park to Baldwin Beach Park today after a 45-year-old Haiku woman tangled with a shark this afternoon.

The surfer swam away from the 1 p.m. encounter at Tavares Bay with only minor scrapes.

According to the state Department of Land and Natural Resources, the woman told authorities that while she was surfing a shark she described as a 10-foot to 12-foot-long Galapagos shark bit her board and launched her into the air.

The woman said she landed on the shark, which then bit through her board leash. She was able to get back onto her board and swim to shore without further incident.

Officials said the incident occurred in 3 feet to 4 feet of water with limited clarity because of high surf.

Under state protocols, beaches one mile on either side of where the incident occurred remain under warning until noon tomorrow. At that time if there are no sharks present, the signs will be removed and people can go back into the water.