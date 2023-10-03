Program to support those who host fire-displaced Maui residents

WAILUKU >> Three nonprofits are going to financially help Hawaii households who share their homes with people displaced eight weeks ago by Maui wildfires.

Under a program announced today, hosts sharing their homes can apply to receive $375 a month for every fire survivor living with them, up to $1,500.

The “Host Housing Support Program” began today with applications being accepted, and is being funded by the American Red Cross, the Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement and the Hawaii Community Foundation.

Interested participants, who will have living conditions and guests in their home certified, can apply online at HawaiianCouncil.org/HostFamily or at CNHA’s Kako‘o Maui Resource Hub at the Maui Mall in Kahului.

CNHA estimates that about 850 households with 2,000 people who were displaced by the Aug. 8 fires in Lahaina and Upcountry Maui have been staying with friends, family and other households mainly on Maui, but also in other parts of the state.

Maui County Mayor Richard Bissen, who helped announce the statewide program, said in a statement, “As Maui continues to heal, I am heartened by this program, which represents a collaboration of our county teams and nonprofit partners supporting those who have opened their doors to our people in need displaced by the tragic disaster. This program reinforces the values of aloha that continues to be the hallmark of our community. The kindness shown by hosting families who have taken in those in great need deserve our support as well.”

An initial $4 million is being contributed to the program to provide financial help for an estimated six months, and depending on results the program could be extended.