Police ID Lahaina woman, 65, as official death toll grows to 98

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 4:31 pm
  • CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 25 Scenes of Lahaina on Honoapiilani Highway between Kaniau Road and Lahaina Gateway.

    CRAIG T. KOJIMA / SEPT. 25

    Scenes of Lahaina on Honoapiilani Highway between Kaniau Road and Lahaina Gateway.

Maui police today updated the confirmed death toll to 98 victims in the Aug. 8 wildfire after publicly identifying a Lahaina resident who later died at the hospital.

Laurie Allen, 65, was identified after her family was notified. The New York Times reported Allen died on Sept. 29 at the Straub Medical Center burn unit in Honolulu. She suffered severe burns while running through the flames after being forced to abandon her car due to a fallen tree.

Of the 98 confirmed fatalities, 92 have been publicly identified after notification of next of kin, while two have been identified but their families have not been located or notified.

Click here to view a list of individuals who have been confirmed dead by authorities as a result of the Aug. 8, 2023, wildfire in Lahaina.

Looking Back

