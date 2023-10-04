Hilo driver arrested after fatal collision with recumbent cyclist

Hawaii island police arrested a 70-year-old man Tuesday morning for first-degree negligent homicide after he allegedly struck a cyclist while driving in Hilo.

At 9:51 a.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a report of a traffic collision involving a pickup truck and cyclist on Akolea Road just south of Waianuenue Avenue, police said.

Officers determined that the driver of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma was traveling south on Akolea Road when he struck a woman riding an orange recumbent trike, which was also traveling south.

The driver, later identified as Carlton Inada, 70, of Hilo, allegedly left the scene and proceeded to his residence, where he later notified police he had struck a cyclist on Akolea Road.

The cyclist has been identified as Barbara Klein, 79, of Hilo.

Klein was unresponsive at the scene and taken by ambulance to the Hilo Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead at 10:56 a.m.

Police found Inada at his residence, still sitting inside his truck, and arrested him on suspicion of first-degree negligent homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious bodily injury.

He remains in custody at the Hilo Police Station as the investigation continues. An autopsy has been ordered to determine Klein’s cause of death.

Police said this is Hawaii County’s 15th traffic fatality this year compared to 27 at the same time time last year.

Witnesses are asked to contact Officer Jerome Duarte at 808-961-2339 or Jerome.Duarte@hawaiicounty.gov. Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 808-961-8300.