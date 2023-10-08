comscore Box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Box jellyfish spotted in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 10:12 am
Warning signs have been posted after box jellyfish were spotted today in Waikiki and Ala Moana Beach Park.

Check with the nearest lifeguard for the latest about ocean and beach conditions. Call 911 in the event of an emergency.

