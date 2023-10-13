Official review overturns match point in Hawaii’s loss to UC Santa Barbara

Michelle Ohwobete put down a match-high 18 kills and UC Santa Barbara hung on for a 25-22, 19-25, 25-21, 21-25, 15-13 win over Hawaii in a Big West volleyball match tonight at the Thunderdome in Santa Barbara, Calif.

Hawaii survived three match points to get to 14-13 in the fifth set when Ohwobete hit a ball that was initially ruled out. After a review, the call was overturned due to a touch at the net, giving the league-leading Gauchos (18-2, 8-0) the win.

Junior Paula Guersching hit .366 with a career-high 16 kills, four digs, two blocks and two aces for Hawaii (12-6, 5-2), which dropped into a three-way tie for second place in the conference with Long Beach State and Cal Poly.

UH plays at Cal Poly on Saturday at 4 p.m. Hawaii time.

Amber Igiede added 15 kills and seven blocks and Riley Wagoner finished with 13 kills, 16 digs, two aces and two blocks.

Junior setter Kate Lang posted a monster double-double with 43 assists and 22 digs.

Tayli Ikenaga, who took over at libero for Talia Edmonds to start the second set, added 17 digs and six assists and Kendra Ham had 15 digs.

Hawaii fell to 2-2 in four-set matches this season.