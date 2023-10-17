A salad with bit of spice

This French-style vinaigrette potato salad, infused with Indian flavors and finished with a tadka built on cumin and mustard seeds in oil, is a delicious picnic side, with or without the lettuce cups. Choose small, yellow-fleshed potatoes, such as Yukon, and top them with cherry tomatoes, sliced scallions, chiles and cilantro for a bright, perky and robust accompaniment.

Turmeric Potato Salad

Ingredients:

• 2 pounds small, yellow-fleshed potatoes

• Salt and pepper

• 2 garlic cloves, smashed to a paste or grated

• 3 tablespoons lime juice or white wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon ground turmeric

• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard

• 3 tablespoons plus 1 teaspoon extra-virgin olive oil

• 1 teaspoon mustard seeds

• 1 teaspoon cumin seeds

• 1 pint cherry tomatoes, halved

• Cilantro sprigs, thinly sliced scallions, thinly sliced Fresno and serrano chiles, for garnish

• Lettuce leaves, for serving

Directions:

In a medium pot over high heat, boil skin-on potatoes in salted water until just done, about 15 minutes, then drain in a colander and allow to cool.

As potatoes cook, stir together garlic, lime juice, turmeric and Dijon mustard in a small bowl. Whisk in 3 tablespoons olive oil, and season with salt and pepper. Taste and adjust seasoning.

Once potatoes are cool enough to handle, cut potatoes into halves or quarters. Place in a low serving bowl. Pour dressing over potatoes and toss very gently to keep from them breaking.

Heat remaining 1 teaspoon olive oil in a very small skillet over medium heat. Add mustard seeds and cumin seeds. When seeds are fragrant and begin to pop, tip them onto potatoes, then toss lightly to distribute.

Top salad with cherry tomatoes, cilantro, scallions and sliced chiles. Serve with crisp lettuce leaves.

Total time: 35 minutes, serves 6.