In this variation on the classic Southern sandwich, a sprinkle of furikake, the savory-sweet Japanese rice seasoning that makes food sing, enhances the flavor of glutamate-rich summer tomatoes. The furikake’s seaweed, as well as its monosodium gluta-
mate, lends you that extra burst of umami (the fifth taste after sweet, sour, salty and bitter), helping the tomatoes taste even more of themselves. Here, soft, just-toasted slices of brioche or milk bread should sandwich thick sheets of your favorite mayonnaise, completing the harmony of fruit, carb and condiment.
Furikake Tomato Sandwich
Ingredients:
• Salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 large very ripe heirloom tomato, thickly sliced crosswise
• 4 slices soft white sandwich bread, such as brioche or milk bread
• Mayonnaise, for spreading
• Furikake rice seasoning (see tip), for sprinkling
Directions:
Salt and pepper the tomato slices. Lightly toast the bread.
Spread a generous amount of mayonnaise on each slice of bread, then sprinkle with furikake. Divide the tomato slices between 2 slices of bread, then sandwich with the remaining bread.
Cut the sandwiches diagonally and eat immediately.
Total time: 10 minutes, makes 2 sandwiches.
Tip:
You can find furikake, in all its flavor iterations, in most Asian supermarkets and online. In a pinch, you can also pulse in a mini food processor 1 (5-gram) packet roasted seaweed, 1 teaspoon coarse kosher salt and 1/2 teaspoon sugar until fine, then stir in 2 teaspoons sesame seeds or everything bagel seasoning, and a pinch of MSG, such as Aji-No-Moto brand seasoning. Beyond the tomato sandwich, you can sprinkle this homemade seasoning over a bowl of fresh white rice, roasted vegetables and all manner of eggs.
