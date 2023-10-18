High surf warning replaced by high surf advisory

The high surf warning for north- and west-facing shores of most Hawaiian isles was canceled at about 3:45 p.m. today.
A high surf advisory is now in place for the north- and west-facing shores of Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, and Molokai; for the north-facing shores of Maui; and for the west-facing shores of Hawaii island, effective until 6 a.m. Thursday.
The National Weather Service says the large north to north-northwest swell gradually lowered today, but that advisory level surf is expected to hold through tonight.
Surf of 18 to 24 feet is expected along north-facing shores, and surf of 12 to 16 feet is expected along west-facing shores covered by the advisory.
Surf of 6 to 8 feet is expected along affected west-facing shores of Hawaii island.
The public should beware of strong, breaking waves and strong currents that will make swimming dangerous.
A small craft advisory also remains in place for most waters through 6 a.m. Thursday.
