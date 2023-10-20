Saint Mary’s clobbers Hawaii in exhibition men’s basketball game

Sophomore Aidan Mahaney, who made the All-West Coast Conference first team as a freshman, scored a game-high 25 points and junior Augustas Marciulionis, son of NBA Hall of Fame guard Sarunas, added 22 points and six assists as Saint Mary’s clobbered Hawaii 92-58 tonight in the Outrigger Charity Invitational.

A crowd of 3,923 at SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center came to watch an exhibition put on to raise money for victims of the Maui wildfires in August that killed at least 99 people.

Net proceeds of the game will go to UH faculty, staff and students directly affected by the fires.

Donated prizes were handed out before and during the game as part of the fundraiser. On the court, it was a one-sided affair as the Gaels, ranked No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25, looked the part.

Saint Mary’s, picked in the WCC preseason coaches poll to finish ahead of perennial national contender Gonzaga, shot 59 percent (34-for-58) from the field and out rebounded Hawaii 31 to 20.

Hawaii was led by Jovon McClanahan’s 16 points. McClanahan, starting alongside Noel Coleman in the backcourt, hit the first two shots of the game on fadeaway jumpers, but it was all Saint Mary’s after that.

Justin McKoy, a North Carolina graduate transfer, added seven points, three rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes for Hawaii, which was held to 41-percent shooting (18-for-44) and assisted on seven of 18 made field goals.

Coleman was held without a point in 21 minutes.

UH guard Juan Munoz, who suffered an Achilles injury in a preseason exhibition game against Hilo last year and missed the entire season, checked in for the first time at 14:11 left in the first half. He dd not attempt a shot in the first half and finished with two points in nine minutes.

Fans will have to wait three weeks to see UH play next against Hawaii Hilo on Nov. 14.