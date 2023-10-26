Scoreboard – Oct. 26, 2023

CALENDAR
TODAY
BOWLING
ILH: Mel Matsumura Team Baker Challenge, Day 2, 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.
GOLF
College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.
VOLLEYBALL
ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, final, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.
OIA girls Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Waianae/Kalani winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser/ Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Roosevelt/Nanakuli winner vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, to follow.
OIA girls Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Pearl City/Castle winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley/Waipahu winner vs. Kailua, to follow. Matches at Kailua.
FRIDAY
FOOTBALL
ILH: Saint Louis I-AA vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:30 p.m. Games at Radford.
OIA Division I Tournament: semifinals, Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.
OIA Division II Tournament: semifinals, Roosevelt at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.
GOLF
College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, second round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.
College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course.
WATER POLO
ILH Boys Varsity I: Tournament. Third place, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.
WATER POLO
ILH
At ‘Iolani
Boys Varsity I Tournament Semifinals
Punahou 15, ‘Iolani 4.
Goal scorers— Pun: Nicholas Davidson 4, Porter Blair 3, Charley Kakos 2, Hayden Dikeman, Kala Clark, Blake Garlin, Gabe Canevari, Shota Eskin, Dylan McManus. Iol: Nigel Palalay 2, Isaiah Weeks, Reef Hangai.
Mid-Pacific 9, Kamehameha 8.
Goal scorers—MPI: Rylind Butler 4, Jordan Clifford 4, Dylan Morris. KS: Kaeo Andrade 3, Konnor Chang 3, Kaej Kahana, Kodi Kwan.
VOLLEYBALL
OIA Girls Division I Tournament
First Round
At Kalani
Leilehua def. Kaiser 25-14, 25-21, 24-26, 8-25, 15-9
Kalani def. Waianae 25-12, 25-15, 25-10
At Nanakuli
Kahuku def. Campbell 25-21, 25-21, 25-19
Roosevelt def. Nanakuli 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22
Girls Division II Tournament
First Round
At Waipahu
Castle def. Pearl City 25-20, 25-22, 25-14
Waipahu def. McKinley 25-22, 25-23, 25-14
GOLF
COLLEGE WOMEN
Rainbow Wahine Invitational
At Kapolei Golf Course
Wednesday
Final Round
Team
Baylor………………………….285-284-275—844
New Mexico State ……..286-294-283—863
UC Davis ……………………299-289-275—863
Cal State Fullerton……..299-290-284—873
Nevada ………………………..296-297-285—878
Kennesaw State…………303-291-285—879
Iowa……………………………..307-291-285—883
Gonzaga……………………..293-298-292—883
Hawaii………………………..300-292-292—884
Cal State Northridge….308-290-287—885
Sacramento State………295-295-301—891
British Columbia……….. 305-296-298—899
UNC Asheville ………….. 304-308-288—900
Osaka Gakuin…………….307-298-298—903
Utah Valley ………………….307-321-290—918
Murray State……………….309-315-294—918
Individual
Rosie Belsham (Baylor)……..69-70-70—209
Davina Xanh (CSF)……………71-73-65—209
Skyler May (UC Davis) …….. 72-70-68—210
Britta Snyder (Baylor)………..74-70-66—210
Chaewon Baek (Gonzaga)…70-71-70—211
Emma Bunch (NMSU) …….. 72-72-68—212
Yoonjeong Huh (Baylor)……72-71-69—212
Grace Lee (Gonzaga)………..70-73-70—213
Gracie Piar (CSUN)…………..74-69-70—213
Alison Gastelum (NMSU)….73-70-70—213
Sera Hasegawa (Baylor)……71-73-70—214
Nyah Kelly (Kenn. St.) ………..71-72-72—215
Madyson Gold (Asheville) .. 70-76-69—215
Ella Kraft (SacSt.)……………….69-74-72—215
Focus Jonglikit (Hawaii)…71-72-73—216
Kaitlyn Smith (CSF)……………74-71-71—216
Madison Dabagia (Iowa)……75-70-72—217
Angela Garvin (NMSU)………67-77-73—217
BaiMai Seema (Baylor) ……..72-72-73—217
Ashleen Kaur (Baylor)………..73-73-72—218
Gabby Kano (Nevada)……….72-76-70—218
Riley Lewis (Iowa)………………77-70-72—219
Abi. Leighton (UC Davis)…..76-74-69—219
Anna Shultse (Nevada) ……..74-75-70—219
Vani Karimanal (UC Davis)…73-76-70—219
Bella Kil (Kenn. St.)……………75-75-69—219
Hawaii Pacific Sharks Shootout
At Waikoloa Resort Beach and Lakes courses
Tuesday
Final Round
Team
CSU San Marcos ……………….285-293—578
Cal State East Bay ……………. 297-294—591
Cal State Los Angeles……….296-295—591
CSU Monterey Bay……………301-290—591
Sonoma State…………………….295-297—592
Biola…………………………………….293-304—597
Hawaii Pacific………………….300-300—600
Simon Fraser………………………297-304—601
UT Tyler………………………………. 297-307—604
Northwest Nazarene ………….301-304—605
UT Permian Basin………………313-293—606
Hawaii Hilo……………………….305-301—606
Western New Mexico ………..306-306—612
Saint Martin’s ……………………..298-317—615
Western Washington…………316-307—623
Westminster……………………….316-313—629
Vanguard ……………………………. 322-315—637
Jessup…………………………………315-329—644
Individual
Madison Murr (San Marcos)…..68-69—137
Lily Landt (HPU)………………………73-69—142
Elle McCord (NN)……………………69-73—142
Dana Smith (Simon Fraser)…….70-73—143
Diana Delgado (San Marcos)…72-72—144
Avery Foster (Sonoma St.)74-70—144
Morgan Sjoerdsma (CS-LA) …………69-75—144
Kelsie Inouye (Saint Martin’s)…70-75—145
Courtney Cervellin (Son. St)…..73-73—146
Cathy Tong (CSMB)……………….75-71—146
Top finisher from
Hawaii Hilo T15, Tia Kualii…………………………..73-75—148
LOCAL ACES
NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB
Patrick Doi, Honolulu July 25 Honolulu Country Club 4 151 4-hybrid
Cole Cabrera, Honolulu Oct. 7 Ko Olina Golf Club 16 202 7-iron
Donna Kakazu, Wahiawa Oct. 8 West Loch Golf Course 5 80 PW
Suzanne Lee, Honolulu Oct. 20 Oahu County Club 16 124 4-hybrid
Mac Erskine, Kaneohe Oct. 21 Leilehua Golf Course 17 204 5-iron
Danny Shin, Honolulu Oct. 25 Oahu Country Club 4 213 3-hybrid
Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.
