Scoreboard – Oct. 26, 2023

CALENDAR

TODAY

BOWLING

ILH: Mel Matsumura Team Baker Challenge, Day 2, 4:15 p.m. at Hickam Bowling Center.

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, first round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.

VOLLEYBALL

ILH, Varsity I girls: Tournament, final, Punahou at Kamehameha, 6 p.m.

OIA girls Division I: Tournament, quarterfinals. At Moanalua: Waianae/Kalani winner vs. Kapolei, 5:30 p.m.; Kaiser/ Leilehua winner vs. Moanalua, to follow. At Mililani: Roosevelt/Nanakuli winner vs. Kalaheo, 5:30 p.m.; Campbell/Kahuku winner vs. Mililani, to follow.

OIA girls Division II: Tournament, semifinals, Pearl City/Castle winner vs. Waialua, 5:30 p.m.; McKinley/Waipahu winner vs. Kailua, to follow. Matches at Kailua.

FRIDAY

FOOTBALL

ILH: Saint Louis I-AA vs. Damien, 5 p.m.; Pac-Five vs. Punahou I-AA, 7:30 p.m. Games at Radford.

OIA Division I Tournament: semifinals, Leilehua at Waipahu, 7:30 p.m.; Kailua at Farrington, 7:30 p.m.

OIA Division II Tournament: semifinals, Roosevelt at Kaiser, 7:30 p.m.

GOLF

College men: Kaanapali Classic Collegiate Invitational, second round, all day at Royal Kaanapali Golf Course.

College men and women: Dennis Rose Intercollegiate, first round, 7:30 a.m. at Hapuna Golf Course.

WATER POLO

ILH Boys Varsity I: Tournament. Third place, ‘Iolani vs. Kamehameha, 5 p.m. Final, Punahou vs. Mid-Pacific, 6 p.m. Games at ‘Iolani.

WATER POLO

ILH

At ‘Iolani

Boys Varsity I Tournament Semifinals

Punahou 15, ‘Iolani 4.

Goal scorers— Pun: Nicholas Davidson 4, Porter Blair 3, Charley Kakos 2, Hayden Dikeman, Kala Clark, Blake Garlin, Gabe Canevari, Shota Eskin, Dylan McManus. Iol: Nigel Palalay 2, Isaiah Weeks, Reef Hangai.

Mid-Pacific 9, Kamehameha 8.

Goal scorers—MPI: Rylind Butler 4, Jordan Clifford 4, Dylan Morris. KS: Kaeo Andrade 3, Konnor Chang 3, Kaej Kahana, Kodi Kwan.

VOLLEYBALL

OIA Girls Division I Tournament

First Round

At Kalani

Leilehua def. Kaiser 25-14, 25-21, 24-26, 8-25, 15-9

Kalani def. Waianae 25-12, 25-15, 25-10

At Nanakuli

Kahuku def. Campbell 25-21, 25-21, 25-19

Roosevelt def. Nanakuli 25-27, 25-22, 25-16, 25-22

Girls Division II Tournament

First Round

At Waipahu

Castle def. Pearl City 25-20, 25-22, 25-14

Waipahu def. McKinley 25-22, 25-23, 25-14

GOLF

COLLEGE WOMEN

Rainbow Wahine Invitational

At Kapolei Golf Course

Wednesday

Final Round

Team

Baylor………………………….285-284-275—844

New Mexico State ……..286-294-283—863

UC Davis ……………………299-289-275—863

Cal State Fullerton……..299-290-284—873

Nevada ………………………..296-297-285—878

Kennesaw State…………303-291-285—879

Iowa……………………………..307-291-285—883

Gonzaga……………………..293-298-292—883

Hawaii………………………..300-292-292—884

Cal State Northridge….308-290-287—885

Sacramento State………295-295-301—891

British Columbia……….. 305-296-298—899

UNC Asheville ………….. 304-308-288—900

Osaka Gakuin…………….307-298-298—903

Utah Valley ………………….307-321-290—918

Murray State……………….309-315-294—918

Individual

Rosie Belsham (Baylor)……..69-70-70—209

Davina Xanh (CSF)……………71-73-65—209

Skyler May (UC Davis) …….. 72-70-68—210

Britta Snyder (Baylor)………..74-70-66—210

Chaewon Baek (Gonzaga)…70-71-70—211

Emma Bunch (NMSU) …….. 72-72-68—212

Yoonjeong Huh (Baylor)……72-71-69—212

Grace Lee (Gonzaga)………..70-73-70—213

Gracie Piar (CSUN)…………..74-69-70—213

Alison Gastelum (NMSU)….73-70-70—213

Sera Hasegawa (Baylor)……71-73-70—214

Nyah Kelly (Kenn. St.) ………..71-72-72—215

Madyson Gold (Asheville) .. 70-76-69—215

Ella Kraft (SacSt.)……………….69-74-72—215

Focus Jonglikit (Hawaii)…71-72-73—216

Kaitlyn Smith (CSF)……………74-71-71—216

Madison Dabagia (Iowa)……75-70-72—217

Angela Garvin (NMSU)………67-77-73—217

BaiMai Seema (Baylor) ……..72-72-73—217

Ashleen Kaur (Baylor)………..73-73-72—218

Gabby Kano (Nevada)……….72-76-70—218

Riley Lewis (Iowa)………………77-70-72—219

Abi. Leighton (UC Davis)…..76-74-69—219

Anna Shultse (Nevada) ……..74-75-70—219

Vani Karimanal (UC Davis)…73-76-70—219

Bella Kil (Kenn. St.)……………75-75-69—219

Hawaii Pacific Sharks Shootout

At Waikoloa Resort Beach and Lakes courses

Tuesday

Final Round

Team

CSU San Marcos ……………….285-293—578

Cal State East Bay ……………. 297-294—591

Cal State Los Angeles……….296-295—591

CSU Monterey Bay……………301-290—591

Sonoma State…………………….295-297—592

Biola…………………………………….293-304—597

Hawaii Pacific………………….300-300—600

Simon Fraser………………………297-304—601

UT Tyler………………………………. 297-307—604

Northwest Nazarene ………….301-304—605

UT Permian Basin………………313-293—606

Hawaii Hilo……………………….305-301—606

Western New Mexico ………..306-306—612

Saint Martin’s ……………………..298-317—615

Western Washington…………316-307—623

Westminster……………………….316-313—629

Vanguard ……………………………. 322-315—637

Jessup…………………………………315-329—644

Individual

Madison Murr (San Marcos)…..68-69—137

Lily Landt (HPU)………………………73-69—142

Elle McCord (NN)……………………69-73—142

Dana Smith (Simon Fraser)…….70-73—143

Diana Delgado (San Marcos)…72-72—144

Avery Foster (Sonoma St.)74-70—144

Morgan Sjoerdsma (CS-LA) …………69-75—144

Kelsie Inouye (Saint Martin’s)…70-75—145

Courtney Cervellin (Son. St)…..73-73—146

Cathy Tong (CSMB)……………….75-71—146

Top finisher from

Hawaii Hilo T15, Tia Kualii…………………………..73-75—148

LOCAL ACES

NAME, HOMETOWN DATE COURSE HOLE YDS CLUB

Patrick Doi, Honolulu July 25 Honolulu Country Club 4 151 4-hybrid

Cole Cabrera, Honolulu Oct. 7 Ko Olina Golf Club 16 202 7-iron

Donna Kakazu, Wahiawa Oct. 8 West Loch Golf Course 5 80 PW

Suzanne Lee, Honolulu Oct. 20 Oahu County Club 16 124 4-hybrid

Mac Erskine, Kaneohe Oct. 21 Leilehua Golf Course 17 204 5-iron

Danny Shin, Honolulu Oct. 25 Oahu Country Club 4 213 3-hybrid

Golf courses can email aces to sports@staradvertiser.com; no faxes are being accepted.