Mililani Mauka fire now at 1,350 acres; 85% contained

Honolulu firefighters resumed their battle at 9:37 a.m. today against the ongoing wildland fire above Mililani Mauka, which continues burning for an eighth day.

The fire has now consumed about 1,350 acres of land in a remote, mountainous area with steep terrain on both private lands and the Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge. HFD said it remains 85% contained.

HFD said the most active fire is located on the southeast side, approximately four miles from the Mililani Mauka community.

Three aircraft have been deployed today — one U.S. Army National Guard Blackhawk helicopter, one U.S. Army National Guard CH-47 Chinook aircraft, and one U.S. Fish and Wildlife Services contracted helicopter.

The state Department of Forestry and Wildlife continues to assist with staff and personnel.

A red flag warning for Oahu has been canceled but still remains in effect for the leeward areas of Maui County and Hawaii island until 6 p.m. today.

Crews continue to extinguish hot spots along the perimeter of the involved area, from west to east, and will continue to ensure that there is no threat of further fire spread.

The Oahu Forest National Wildlife Refuge is home to some of the last remaining intact, native habitats on the island for at least 22 federally listed species, including native plants.

There have been no reports of injuries, HFD said. No structures or homes have been threatened and no evacuations have been ordered at this time.

Oahu residents are encouraged to make and practice a family evacuation plan and have an emergency supply kit assembled and ready to go.