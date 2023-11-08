Hawaii women’s basketball loses season opener at No. 15 Stanford

Kiki Iriafen led four Stanford players in double figures with 24 points and 13 rebounds as the No. 15-ranked Cardinal rolled Hawaii 87-40 in the women’s basketball season opener for both teams tonight at Maples Pavilion in Stanford, Calif.

Iriafen ended Stanford’s opening possession with a putback on one of 17 offensive rebounds for the Cardinal, which set the tone for the entire game.

Hawaii shot 22.4 percent (13-for-58) from the field and was out rebounded 60-18.

Junior Brooklyn Rewers, a Michigan State transfer, led the Rainbow Wahine with eight points and three rebounds as no UH player reached double figures in scoring.

Stanford outscored UH by double digits in all four quarters. Nunu Agara had 18 points in 18 minutes off the bench and Brooke Demetre chipped in 12 points and eight rebounds.

Preseason All-American Cameron Brink had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists and two blocks in 17 minutes.

UH played 10 players with the bench combining to shoot 3-for-19 from the field.

Hawaii will remain on the road to play at Santa Clara on Saturday before returning for its home opener against San Francisco next Friday.