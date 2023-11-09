Pet food sold in Hawaii recalled due to possible salmonella

A Texas-based pet food company has issued a voluntary recall of some of its products due to potential contamination with salmonella.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says seven people have been sickened in seven states, including one in Hawaii, from handling contaminated pet food. One person has been hospitalized.

The state Department of Health says the products were distributed to retailers in the state, including Sam’s Club, Tractor Supply Co., and Del’s Feed and Farm Supply.

Mid America Pet Food of Mount Pleasant, Texas, has voluntarily recalled multiple brand names of dog and cat food including:

>> Victor Super Premium Dog Foods

>> Wayne Feeds Dog Food

>> Eagle Mountain Pet Food

>> Some Member’s Mark varieties

The best-by date for the recalled pet foods is Oct. 31, 2024. They include multiple bag sizes ranging from 5- to 50-pound bags.

They also include Victor brand Hi-Pro Plus dog food, 5-pound bags with the lot code 1000016385 and a best-by date of April 30, 2024.

Additionally, the Victor brand Super Premium Dog Food, Select Beef Meal & Brown Rice Formula, 5-pound, 15-pound, and 40-pound bags with lot numbers 1000016890, 1000016891, 1000016892 and a best-by date of June 12, 2024, have been recalled.

The recalled products were sent to distributors and retailers throughout the United States, according to the Food and Drug Administration.

Salmonella poses a risk to animals eating the products as well as humans handling contaminated pet products.

Healthy people infected with Salmonella should monitor themselves for symptoms including nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramping and fever, the FDA said. Salmonella may result in more serious but rare ailments such as arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms.

CDC said symptoms usually start six hours to six days after swallowing the bacteria, and that most people recover without treatment after four to seven days. Children younger than 5, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems may experience more severe illness.

People should contact their health care provider immediately if exhibiting symptoms after having contact with the recalled product.

Pets with salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. If pets have consumed the recalled product and have these symptoms, owners should contact their veterinarian.

Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Retailers and distributors should immediately pull all products from their inventory and shelves and wash and sanitize items and surfaces that may have come into contact with recalled pet food.

Pet owners should throw away recalled pet food in a sealed trash bag and place it in a sealed trash can inaccessible to wildlife. They should also wash and sanitize pet food bowls, cups, and storage containers.

Contact Mid America Pet Food Consumer Affairs at 1-888-428-7544 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. Eastern Standard Time even days a week for additional information.