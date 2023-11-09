South Maui consumers asked to conserve water

The Maui County Department of Water Supply is now asking consumers in South Maui to conserve water, including hotels, resorts, businesses, visitors and residents.

DWS said continued high water demand of 13 million gallons daily is regularly maxing out the operational capacity of equipment, and that this has led to the mechanical failure of two well pumps providing water to the area.

Customers in the South Maui area, which includes Kihei, Wailea and Makena, are urged to stop using water for irrigating lawns, washing vehicles and other nonessential activities.

If water demand can be reduced, DWS said, no further restrictions should be necessary.

The request follows the department’s declaration of a “stage 2” water shortage in Upcountry Maui, which went into effect Wednesday, requiring consumers to conserve water due to low surface water flow and extreme drought conditions.

Contact the department at 808-270-7816 for more information.