High surf for Hawaii’s east-facing shores expected Tuesday

A high surf advisory has been issued for the east-facing shores of most isles from Kauai to Hawaii island, effective from 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The National Weather Service says large and rough surf is expected along east shores due to the very strong to gale-force tradewinds combined with the arrival of a large, northeast swell.

Surf of 7 to 10 feet is expected on Tuesday, with a possible increase on Wednesday, forecasters said.

The advisory covers the east-facing shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island.

Officials warn of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous on affected shores.

The public should heed all advice from ocean safety officials.

“When in doubt, don’t go out,” said NWS in the advisory.

A wind advisory also remains in effect for portions of Maui and Hawaii counties through 6 p.m. Tuesday, with northeast trades of 20 to 35 mph, and localized gusts over 50 mph.

Winds are expected to become especially gusty tonight as a cold front moves through the island chain, and are expected to continue through Tuesday.

Those under the wind advisory should be prepared for power outages.