Bring on the barbecue

Pulled pork sandwiches, smoked pork ribs and barbecue are just a few of the dishes you’ll find at Joe’s Backyard BBQ food truck. Business owner Joe Holston credits his love of cooking and barbecue to following his father and grandmother, Gladys, around in the kitchen.

“I learned how to grow and make collard greens from her (my grandmother),” he says. “Good food was a bonding thing in my family. Whether it was for celebrations or sad times, it was a constant thing that kept the love flowing.”

Holston started his barbecue business in May 2020 with his wife, Laura.

“I was a pasteurizer for Meadow Gold Dairies Hawaii for 12 years,” Holston says. “When the Keeaumoku branch shut down, I bought my truck and saw an opportunity to have my own business.

“Ribs are my specialty; my barbecue sauce is a family recipe that I believe makes the difference,” he adds. “Naming my business ‘Joe’s Backyard BBQ’ was in honor of my father, Joe Sr., who inspired my love of barbecue from many years of backyard family barbecues. It was fitting.”

Popular dishes include the pulled pork sandwich ($16) with spicy coleslaw and Carolina Gold barbecue sauce, catfish po’boy sandwich ($16), and the mixed plate ($18).

“The po’boy sandwich features a full catfish fillet that’s deep-fried in a 50-50 batter blend of flour and cornmeal,” Holston says. “It’s topped with tomatoes and spicy coleslaw. Meanwhile, the mixed plate includes barbecue chicken, smoked pork ribs, homemade baked beans with bacon, spicy coleslaw and a roll.”

For updates on the business, follow @joesbackyard_bbqtruck on Instagram.

Joe’s Backyard BBQ

98-291 Kamehameha Hwy., Aiea

808-650-0656

Instagram: @ joesbackyard_bbqtruck

How to order: Via phone or in person

How to pay: Cash, credit cards and Cash App accepted