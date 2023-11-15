Man in critical condition after being pulled from ocean off Kaaawa

A man in his 50s was in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from the ocean off Kaaawa this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a call just before 10:30 a.m. for the unresponsive man near 52-485 Kamehameha Highway.

EMS said paramedics provided advanced life support and life-saving treatment, then transported the man, estimated to be about 51 years old, to a hospital in critical condition.