Man in critical condition after being pulled from ocean off Kaaawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 1:52 pm
A man in his 50s was in critical condition after being pulled unconscious from the ocean off Kaaawa this morning, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services.

EMS responded to a call just before 10:30 a.m. for the unresponsive man near 52-485 Kamehameha Highway.

EMS said paramedics provided advanced life support and life-saving treatment, then transported the man, estimated to be about 51 years old, to a hospital in critical condition.

