High surf advisory for east shores extended

A high surf advisory for the east shores of most Hawaiian isles has been extended through 6 p.m. today.

The National Weather Service expects surf of 7 to 12 feet to continue today along east shores due to the strong trades and a northeast swell.

The advisory covers east shores of Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Maui, and Hawaii island, with warnings of strong, breaking waves and strong currents, which will make swimming dangerous.

“Heed all advice from ocean safety officials,” says NWS in the alert. “When in doubt, don’t go out.”

Surf along north shores is expected to ease from 6 to 8 feet today to 4 to 6 feet Saturday, while west shores will lower from 3 to 5 feet today to 2 to 4 feet Saturday.

Surf along south shores is expected to remain at 4 to 6 feet today through Saturday.

Forecasters expect surf along east shores to slowly decline, starting tonight as the trades ease, and shift to a southerly and southwesterly direction this weekend.

A small craft advisory also remains in effect for Maalaea Bay, Pailolo and Alenuihaha channels, and the leeward and southeast waters of Hawaii island through 6 a.m. Saturday.