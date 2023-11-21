Maui Humane Society seeking ‘S.O.S. fosters’ for shelter dogs

The Maui Humane Society says its kennels are over capacity, and is once again seeking people to foster or adopt its shelter dogs.

In a newsletter sent Monday, Maui Humane said it is now housing 60 dogs at the shelter when there is space only for 40. Altogether, the Society has 130 dogs in its care, including those already in foster families.

The situation has been increasingly dire, prompting an original call out for help Nov. 1, which was repeated in the nonprofit’s newsletter heading into Thanksgiving weekend.

“Maui Humane Society has been in emergency response mode since the fires and there has been a particular emphasis on cats in the media,” said Maui Humane Society CEO Lisa Labrecque in a news release. “However, we are still running a very busy shelter as life goes on and urgently need our community’s help. By simply fostering one dog who will vacate a kennel, you are giving another dog the opportunity to have a safe place to receive medical care, potentially be reunited with its owner or be adopted. In essence, you are potentially saving the life of a dog who needs help.”

Anyone interested in fostering can visit the Puunene shelter generally from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, without an appointment.

This week, the shelter closes at 2 p.m. Wednesday and is closed on Thursday, Thanksgiving Day. Regular hours resume on Friday.

The Society, meanwhile, has announced a new partnership that will allow it to swap 200 unsocialized cats from Lahaina with 200 socialized cats from the Lanai Cat Sanctuary.

MHS says the cats to be transferred to the sanctuary are felines who lived outdoors in Lahaina, and have been rescued from the toxic burn zone, but have no community to return to. Lanai Cat Sanctuary, a nonprofit, currently houses some 750 cats on four acres in Lanai that are both social and unsocialized.

MHS, meanwhile, will offer the swapped Lanai cats for adoption on Maui or transfer them out for adoption at partner shelters on the U.S. continent via its “Wings of Aloha” program.

Have questions about being a foster? Send an email to aloha@mauihumanesociety.org.