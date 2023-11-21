Corrections

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser strives to make its news report fair and accurate. If you have a question or comment about news coverage, call Marsha McFadden, managing editor/news, at 808-529-4759 or email city editors at cityeditors@staradvertiser.com.

>> Starting on Oct. 30 and lasting for more than a week, until Nov. 7, the Honolulu Fire Department did battle with a wildland blaze that started as a small reported brush fire. The time frame was incorrectly reported Saturday in a story on Page B1.

>> All First Hawaiian Bank locations will begin accepting monetary contributions for the Good Neighbor Fund through Dec. 30. A story on Page B1 Sunday reported the wrong date.