Corrections

>> Starting on Oct. 30 and lasting for more than a week, until Nov. 7, the Honolulu Fire Department did battle with a wildland blaze that started as a small reported brush fire. The time frame was incorrectly reported Saturday in a story on Page B1.
>> All First Hawaiian Bank locations will begin accepting monetary contributions for the Good Neighbor Fund through Dec. 30. A story on Page B1 Sunday reported the wrong date.
