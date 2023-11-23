comscore Police: Man, 49, attacked with an axe in Wahiawa | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Police: Man, 49, attacked with an axe in Wahiawa

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 9:31 am
Honolulu police have opened a second-degree attempted murder investigation in Wahiawa after a 49-year-old man suffered lacerations from an axe attack on Wednesday night.

At about 11:30 p.m., police said a male suspect, 51, allegedly swung an axe at the victim, breaking his forearm. According to a police report, the suspect then allegedly used two hands to swing the axe overhead and struck the victim on the upper right shoulder, causing a deep laceration.

The suspect fled in an unknown direction.

The victim was treated at the Wahiawa General Hospital.

No other details were immediately available.

