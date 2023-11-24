Maui Fire Department calls off search for missing swimmer

The Maui Fire Department announced Friday afternoon that it has suspended a search for a missing swimmer reported missing Monday near the “cliff house” in Kapalua. According to a news release the search was suspended Thursday at sundown. MFD said that if it gets new information or a potential sighting is made, the search will resume.

“We would like to offer our condolences to the ohana of the missing, and offer our thanks to the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with this search,” the department said in its news release.