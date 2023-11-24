comscore Maui Fire Department calls off search for missing swimmer | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Every act of aloha counts. Click here to DONATE to the MAUI RELIEF Fund.
Top News

Maui Fire Department calls off search for missing swimmer

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
Honolulu Star-Advertiser logo
Unlimited access to premium stories for as low as $12.95 /mo.
Get It Now
  • COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT First responders searched for a California man, 42, who was washed out after jumping from rocks into the ocean at Kapalua.

    COURTESY MAUI FIRE DEPARTMENT

    First responders searched for a California man, 42, who was washed out after jumping from rocks into the ocean at Kapalua.

The Maui Fire Department announced Friday afternoon that it has suspended a search for a missing swimmer reported missing Monday near the “cliff house” in Kapalua. According to a news release the search was suspended Thursday at sundown. MFD said that if it gets new information or a potential sighting is made, the search will resume.

“We would like to offer our condolences to the ohana of the missing, and offer our thanks to the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with this search,” the department said in its news release.

Comments (0)

By participating in online discussions you acknowledge that you have agreed to the Terms of Service. An insightful discussion of ideas and viewpoints is encouraged, but comments must be civil and in good taste, with no personal attacks. If your comments are inappropriate, you may be banned from posting. Report comments if you believe they do not follow our guidelines.

Having trouble with comments? Learn more here.

Previous Story
Kauai monk seal makes another recovery, returns to ocean

Click here to see our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak. Submit your coronavirus news tip.

Be the first to know
Get web push notifications from Star-Advertiser when the next breaking story happens — it's FREE! You just need a supported web browser.
Subscribe for this feature
Looking Back

Scroll Up