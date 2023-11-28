comscore Zipperlane open to all motorists after vehicle crashes | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Zipperlane open to all motorists after vehicle crashes

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 8:50 am
The Hawaii Department of Transportation has opened the Zipperlane to all vehicles this morning after multiple earlier motor vehicle crashes snarled traffic.

One of the earliest incidents was a motor vehicle collision on the H-1 eastbound after the Kunia onramp around 6 a.m.

