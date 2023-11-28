Zipperlane open to all motorists after vehicle crashes

The Hawaii Department of Transportation has opened the Zipperlane to all vehicles this morning after multiple earlier motor vehicle crashes snarled traffic.
One of the earliest incidents was a motor vehicle collision on the H-1 eastbound after the Kunia onramp around 6 a.m.
