HFD: Kailua home fire caused by electrical wire failure

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The Honolulu Fire Department has determined a house fire in Kailua on Monday afternoon was caused by an electrical wire failure in a storage room.

The HFD investigator has classified the fire as accidental.

Honolulu firefighters responded to a 911 call just after noon on Monday for a fire at 436 Uluniu St., Unit B, a single-story home tucked behind the commercial Uluniu Arts Building, which offers a mix of space for a restaurant, home decor shop, and offices near the corner of Oneawa street.

Nine units with about 34 personnel responded.

The smoke could be seen billowing out over nearby Oneawa Street, and between Jack in the Box and Walgreens.

Firefighters brought the fire under control at 12:21 p.m. The fire was fully extinguished at 1:35 p.m.

HFD said all occupants exited the building safely on their own, and no injuries were reported.

Estimated damages are $160,000 to the property and $20,000 to the contents.

