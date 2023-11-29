comscore HFD: Waianae wildland fire ignited by downed power lines | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
HFD: Waianae wildland fire ignited by downed power lines

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
The Honolulu Fire Department has determined that a wildland fire in Waianae Valley earlier this month was ignited by downed power lines.

The Nov. 14 fire at 85-1710 Haleahi Road in Waianae has been classified as accidental. High winds downed the power lines and ignited the wildland fire, according to HFD.

At the time, HFD reported the fire had burned approximately 17 acres of land. It was declared under control just before 8 p.m.

A man in his 70s, the owner of the chicken coop, suffered an injury. He was treated by Emergency Medical Services.

HFD estimated damage to a single-family home and multiple chicken coops, including their contents, at a total of $145,000, including $119,000 to the home, and $22,000 to the chicken coops.

