Flash flood warning in effect for Maui, Big Island; flash flood watch for all islands

UPDATE: 7:20 a.m.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island has been replaced and is now in effect through 10:15 a.m.

Radar and rain gauges at 7:18 a.m. showed heavy rainfall continuing over the southeast half of Hawaii island. The highest rates of 2 to 3 inches per hour were over the Puna District near Pahoa, and along the Hamakua Coast between Laupahoehoe and Paauilo, the NWS said. Rainfall is expected to continue through the morning hours.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Honokaa, Volcano, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Glenwood, Mountain View, Wood Valley, Pahala, Hawaiian Acres, Keaau, Orchidlands Estates, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Pahoa, Papaikou, Pepeekeo, Honomu and Naalehu.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

A flash flood warning is in effect for the islands of Maui and Hawaii island this morning and a flash flood watch remains in effect for all Hawaiian islands.

Radar at 6:37 a.m. showed heavy rain over the east and southeast slopes of Haleakala. The heaviest rainfall was between Hana and Kipahulu with rates of 1 to 3 inches per hour, according to the National Weather Service. “Sections of Hana Highway east of Keanae, and Piilani Highway between Ulupalakua and Kaupo are likely to have extremely dangerous driving conditions,” the NWS said in a bulletin today.

The flash flood warning for Maui is in effect through 9:30 a.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Kipahulu, Kaupo, Nahiku, Keanae, Hana, Haleakala National Park, Wailua and Hamoa.

Radar at 5:28 a.m. showed heavy rain over southeast-facing slopes of Hawaii island, with the heaviest rain occurring in the coastal communities from Pahoa to Pahala. Rain was falling at a rate of 2 to 3 inches per hour, according to the NWS. Emergency Management on Hawaii island reported that Wood Valley Road near Pahala has been closed.

The flash flood warning for Hawaii island is in effect through 8:15 a.m. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Hilo, Hawaiian Paradise Park, Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, Volcano, Wood Valley, Glenwood, Pahala, Mountain View, Punaluu Beach, Kawa Flats, Hawaiian Acres, Naalehu, Orchidlands Estates, Keaau, Pahoa, Papaikou, Hawaiian Ocean View, Pepeekeo and Fern Forest.

Weather officials advised that residents and visitors should expect significant and life-threatening flooding in drainages, streams, rivers, roads, properties, and other low-lying areas. Multiple public road closures are expected, as well as landslides in steep terrain.

Meanwhile, a flash flood watch remains in effect for all islands through Friday afternoon. A Kona low west of the islands will keep a moist and unstable air mass over the islands through Friday. This will result in the potential for flash flooding and thunderstorms, the NWS said.