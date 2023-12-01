Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopen after multi-vehicle crash

UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.
The Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash in the Wilson Tunnel before 4 p.m. today. No injuries were immediately reported.
PREVIOUS COVERAGE
Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to a Honolulu Police Department bulletin.
HPD said to expect delays and advised motorists to use alternate routes.
This story will be updated when more information is made available.
