Kaneohe-bound lanes of Likelike Highway reopen after multi-vehicle crash

  • By Star-Advertiser staff
  • Today
  • Updated 6:05 pm
UPDATE: 6:05 p.m.

The Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway have reopened after a multiple-vehicle crash in the Wilson Tunnel before 4 p.m. today. No injuries were immediately reported.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

Kaneohe bound lanes of Likelike Highway are closed due to a multi-vehicle collision, according to a Honolulu Police Department bulletin.

HPD said to expect delays and advised motorists to use alternate routes.

This story will be updated when more information is made available.

Comments (2)

Looking Back

