HFD puts out large residential fire in Haleiwa

Honolulu firefighters extinguished a large residential building fire Saturday afternoon in Haleiwa.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a 911 call at 3:39 p.m. for a fire at a two-story building.

Firefighters sent 10 units staffed with 35 personnel to 61-167 Punalau Place and brought the fire under control at 4:17 p.m.

After a search, HFD determined no residents were in the building during the fire.

“Overhaul techniques were performed to look for hidden fire in void spaces in the home where the fire started as well as checking to ensure the fire did extend into neighboring homes,” according to a statement.

The fire was extinguished at 5:33 p.m. No injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross was dispatched to assist displaced individuals.

An investigation will be conducted to determine the origin and cause of the fire along with damage estimates.