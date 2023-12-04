State to install 3 raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway

The state plans to install three more raised crosswalks on Farrington Highway in Maili, with road work set to begin on Wednesday.

The Hawaii Department of Transportation says the raised crossings are part of the state’s ongoing efforts to improve safety on state roadways. The raised crosswalks are to be installed at the intersections of Alapaki and Manununu streets and near Maipalaoa Road.

Crews begin working on Wednesday and continue through Friday, weather permitting.

During the installations, lanes will be closed from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. in each direction on Farrington Highway between Alapaki Street and Maipalaoa Road. One lane in each direction will remain open at all times.

DOT said the raised crossings improve the visibility of pedestrians while providing drivers a physical reminder to reduce their speed as they enter a residential area.

The speed limit on this stretch of Farrington Highway is 35 mph.

Other raised crossings previously installed on Farrington Highway are at Ala Hema Street, Ala Walua Street, the Waianae High School exit, Alawa Place, and Maiuu Road in Waianae, as well as at Laumania and Pohakunui avenues in Nanakuli.

Since 2019, DOT has installed 178 raised crossings and speed tables statewide, with an additional 29 in progress.