FEMA invites Maui property owners to Direct Lease informational event

The Federal Emergency Management Agency is inviting short-term rental property owners to its Direct Lease Industry Day this Friday. The agency is “actively seeking” rental units suitable for families and individuals displaced by the Aug. 8 Maui wildfires for long-term leases of up to 24 months, according to a news release.

FEMA’s Direct Lease program allows property owners to earn “fair and stable compensation” while housing a family in need. Through the program, FEMA leases vacant properties to displaced families and individuals directly from property management companies. The agency has contracts with three property management companies to facilitate communication between property owners and FEMA.

Properties for lease must be no more than 40 miles or 45 minutes away from the damaged homes in Lahaina.

The Direct Lease Industry Day event is Friday from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at The Westin Maui Resort & Spa, Kaanapali’s Honokahua and Honokeana Rooms. The event will cover how to lease with FEMA, tax incentives for property owners and a question and answer session. Pre-registration is required by Thursday, and can be done so here.