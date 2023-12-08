Investigators look at pallet fire next to building at Maui shopping center

The Maui Fire Department extinguished an overnight fire outside of a building at the Kahului Shopping Center.

MFD said firefighters responded to a call at about 9:17 p.m. Thursday at the center at 65 West Kaahuman Ave. and found pallets burning against the outside of a building.

Crews quickly knocked down the fire and got it under control at 9:30 p.m. The fire was extinguished at 10:51 p.m.

Firefighters entered the building and found no fire inside.

The origin of the fire is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported. No further information was provided.