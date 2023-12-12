comscore Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in ‘Homicide,’ dies at 61 | Honolulu Star-Advertiser
Andre Braugher, Emmy-winning actor who starred in ‘Homicide,’ dies at 61

  • By Associated Press
  • Today
  • Updated 4:17 pm
  • INVISION / AP In this Friday, Nov. 2, 2018, photo, Andre Braugher, a cast member in the television series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” poses for a portrait on the New York street at CBS Radford Studios in Los Angeles.

    INVISION / AP

LOS ANGELES >> Andre Braugher, the Emmy-winning actor best known for his roles on the series “Homicide: Life on The Street” and “Brooklyn 99,” died Monday at age 61.

Braugher’s publicist Jennifer Allen confirmed his death to the trade publication Variety.

The Chicago-born actor had his breakthrough role in 1989’s “Glory,” starring alongside Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington, who won an Oscar for the film about an all-Black army regiment during the the Civil War.

Despite the part, he told The Associated Press in 2019 that he struggled to find work in a Hollywood where roles for African American actors were “few and far between. Period.”

But he would establish himself with the role of Det. Frank Pembleton, which he would play for seven seasons in “Homicide: Life on the Street,” a gritty police drama on NBC based on a book by David Simon, who would go on to create “The Wire.”

Years later he would play a very different kind of cop on a very different kind of show, shifting to comedy as Capt. Ray Holt on the Andy Samberg-starring Fox series “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” It would run for eight seasons from 2013 to 2021.

Braugher won two career Emmys from 11 nominations.

He was married for more than 30 years to his “Homicide” co-star Ami Brabson. They had three sons.

His death was first reported by Deadline.

